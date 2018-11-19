Various News: List of Stars & Guests Backstage at WWE Survivor Series, Jessamyn Duke Sends a Warning to Charlotte Flair

– According to Pwinsider.com, Dean Ambrose & Becky Lynch were backstage at last night’s WWE Survivor Series PPV. Tito Ortiz, Ric Flair, Rikishi, Mark Henry, Candice Michelle, Darren Young, Lilian Garcia, Sean Waltman, & Rosa Mendes’ husband Bobby Schubenski were also backstage.

– Following last night’s WWE Survivor Series PPV, Jessamyn Duke posted the following on Instagram, noting why she and Marina Shafir weren’t around to help Ronda Rousey and also sent a warning to Charlotte Flair…