Various News: List of Stars & Guests Backstage at WWE Survivor Series, Jessamyn Duke Sends a Warning to Charlotte Flair
– According to Pwinsider.com, Dean Ambrose & Becky Lynch were backstage at last night’s WWE Survivor Series PPV. Tito Ortiz, Ric Flair, Rikishi, Mark Henry, Candice Michelle, Darren Young, Lilian Garcia, Sean Waltman, & Rosa Mendes’ husband Bobby Schubenski were also backstage.
– Following last night’s WWE Survivor Series PPV, Jessamyn Duke posted the following on Instagram, noting why she and Marina Shafir weren’t around to help Ronda Rousey and also sent a warning to Charlotte Flair…
I’ve never felt like I needed to justify my friendships to anyone, and I still don’t. However, it should be known that we had been flown back home across the country before #survivorseries yesterday. And @charlottewwe is lucky that was the case. But make no mistake, this isn’t over… This is just the beginning. No threats. Just a promise. #FourHorsewomen #4HW