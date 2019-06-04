Updated List of Talents Set for WWE Tryout at UK Performance Center

– Wrestletalk.com reports that WWE will be holding a tryout session this week at the UK Performance Center. The tryout was reportedly moved and is now set to start on Wednesday. The report also had a list of the talents set to appear at the tryout session this week:

Rhio – a 22 years old. She has a background in martial arts and has wrestled for Tidal, TNT, MEW, and PCW.

Shax – Six-year veteran who has wrestled for WrestleGate, Pro Wrestling CHAOS and Southside. She has a burlesque gimmick and is also Does a burlesque gimmick and is the girlfriend of UK wrestler No Fun Dunne.

Kanji – Graduate from Stixx’s wrestling school in Nottingham, England. She won the Defiant Wrestling women’s title late in 2018.

Debbie Keitel – Former TV present and regular in OTT out of Ireland.

Candy Floss – She has previously appeared as an enhancement talent for NXT UK.

Jayde – She’s a veteran who has worked for HOPE, Southside, Kamikaze Pro, and IWL.

Jessica Light – She is a trainee from Zack Gibson’s wrestling school.

Heather – She is a trainee from Marty Jones’ wrestling school.

Additionally, PWInsider is reporting that Irish wrestler Valkyrie, who has teamed with Keitel in OTT, is also going to be at the WWE tryouts. She’s not to be confused with Impact Wrestling’s Taya Valkyrie.