List of Upcoming Wrestling Books Being Released: Lots of WWE Content Coming

According to Pwinsider.com, here is an updated list of currently scheduled WWE/professional wrestling related books that will be released…

* 7/17 – Eggshells: Pro Wrestling In The Tokyo Dome by Chris Charlton and Matt Charlton.

* 7/25 – WWE Volume 3: Roman Reigns comic book trade paperback.

* 8/7/18 – Shinsuke Nakamura: King of Strong Style.

* 8/7/18 – Creating the Mania by Jon Robinson.

* 9/18/18 – Death of the Territories by Tim Hornbaker.

* 10/2/18 – WWE: The World of The Rock.

* 10/30/18 – WWE: Then. Now. Forever Vol. 2 comic book trade paperback.

* 11/6/18 – WWE: The Undertaker graphic novel

* 9/19/18 – Second Nature: The Legacy of Ric Flair and the Rise of Charlotte by Ric & Charlotte Flair and Brian Shields (paperback edition)

* 12/18/18 – WWE: Women’s Evolution comic book trade paperback.

* 1/15/19 – Positively Unstoppable: The Art of Owning It with the Power of Mind-set, Motivation, and DDP Yoga by Diamond Dallas Page & Mark Weinstein

* 3/5/19 – WWE: The Kevin and Sami Show comic book trade paperback.

* 3/19/19 – WWE Pop Quiz Trivia Book by Eric Gargiulo.

* 3/19/19 – WWE: The Official Cookbook by Allison Robicelli

* 3/19/19 – WWE: Then. Now. Forever. Volume 2 comic book trade paperback.

* 4/9/19 – WWE NXT: Takeover comic book trade paperback.

* April 2019 – Self-Help: Life Lessons from the Bizarre Wrestling Career of Al Snow

* Summer 2019 – Life Is Short – And So Am I by Dylan “Swoggle” Postl.