List of Wrestling Events This Weekend in Philly: WWE, NXT, House of Hardcore, More

– Here is the list of weekend wrestling events set for this weekend in Philly, including WWE, NXT, House of Hardcore, CHIKARA and more…

Friday 1/26/18

8 PM – House of Hardcore at the 2300 Arena.

Saturday 1/27/18

10 AM – Icons of Wrestling convention Day One at the 2300 Arena.

2 PM – Beyond Wrestling matinee at CHIKARA Wrestlefactory

7:30 PM – WWE NXT Takeover: Philadelphia Wells Fargo Arena

8 PM – Icons of Wrestling After Dark: Jake Roberts live on Stage at 2300 Arena

After NXT Takeover: Icons of Wrestling After Dark: Something to Wrestling With Conrad Thompson & Bruce Prichard at 2300 Arena.

Sunday 1/28/18

10 AM – Icons of Wrestling convention Day Two at the 2300 Arena..

12 PM – Jim Ross Slobberknocker Live in Philadelphia at the Diamond Club inside Citizens Bank Ballpark (home of the Phillies)

2 PM – CHIKARA Season 19 Season Opener at the WrestleFactory in Philadelphia, PA.

6 PM – 2018 Royal Rumble Wells Fargo Arena

Monday 1/29/18

7:30 PM – WWE Monday Night Raw Wells Fargo Arena

Tuesday 1/30

7:30 PM – Smackdown Live at Wells Fargo Arena