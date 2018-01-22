wrestling
List of Wrestling Events This Weekend in Philly: WWE, NXT, House of Hardcore, More
– Here is the list of weekend wrestling events set for this weekend in Philly, including WWE, NXT, House of Hardcore, CHIKARA and more…
Friday 1/26/18
8 PM – House of Hardcore at the 2300 Arena.
Saturday 1/27/18
10 AM – Icons of Wrestling convention Day One at the 2300 Arena.
2 PM – Beyond Wrestling matinee at CHIKARA Wrestlefactory
7:30 PM – WWE NXT Takeover: Philadelphia Wells Fargo Arena
8 PM – Icons of Wrestling After Dark: Jake Roberts live on Stage at 2300 Arena
After NXT Takeover: Icons of Wrestling After Dark: Something to Wrestling With Conrad Thompson & Bruce Prichard at 2300 Arena.
Sunday 1/28/18
10 AM – Icons of Wrestling convention Day Two at the 2300 Arena..
12 PM – Jim Ross Slobberknocker Live in Philadelphia at the Diamond Club inside Citizens Bank Ballpark (home of the Phillies)
2 PM – CHIKARA Season 19 Season Opener at the WrestleFactory in Philadelphia, PA.
6 PM – 2018 Royal Rumble Wells Fargo Arena
Monday 1/29/18
7:30 PM – WWE Monday Night Raw Wells Fargo Arena
Tuesday 1/30
7:30 PM – Smackdown Live at Wells Fargo Arena