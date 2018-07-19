List of Wrestling Related Appearances at SDCC

According to Pwinsider.com, here are the updated WWE/pro wrestling related appearances for the SDCC…

* Thursday 7/19 at 11:15 AM – WWE Mattel Panel in Room 6A featuring Matt Hardy, Zack Ryder, Curt Hawkins, Cathy Kelley and more to be announced. Promotional material for the panel notes, “The WWE Elite Squad invades San Diego Comic-Con! Elite Squad members Zack Ryderand Curt Hawkins will be joined by Matt Hardy and a surprise superstar or two, along with the Mattel team, for this collector panel moderated by WWE correspondent Cathy Kelley. Get the scoop on the hottest new Mattel WWE action figures!”

* Thursday 7/19 at 1 PM – “Strange Bedfellows – Wrestling & Comics” in Room 29AB – “Some have called the spectacle of pro wrestling “a comic book come to life.” That is not so far from the truth. From the heroics of Hulk Hogan to the anti-heroics of “Stone Cold” Steve Austin and the villainy of Ric Flair, this panel explores the parallels in character development and storyline advancement between these forms. Featuring Rik Offenberger (First Comics News), Francis Szyskowski (The Massacre Twins), Scott Lost (The 2nd Shift), Michael Kingston (Headlocked), Kevin Kleinrock (Masked Republic), Flobo Boyce (Legacy), and Anthony Ray Bench (Film Threat). Moderated by Joshua Waldrop (Red Guerrilla Media).”

* Headlocked Comics will host Rey Mysterio, Jerry Lawler, Lita, Psicosis and Joey Ryan at their booth (#1901). Psicosis will be appearing on Thursday 7/19. Jerry Lawler, Rey Mysterio & Amy “Lita” Dumas will be appearing on Friday 7/20. Saturday 7/21, Headlocked will feature Lawler and Dumas. Lawler and Joey Ryan will appear on Sunday 7/22.