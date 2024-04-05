List of WWE Legends and Hall of Famers In Philadelphia for Wrestlemania Weekend

As previously reported, multiple WWE Hall of Famers, past stars and legends are in the Philadelphia area for Wrestlemania weekend. Past reports noted that Jazz, Maryse, Ken Shamrock, DDP, Spike Dudley, Sean Waltman, and Al Snow are all in the area. Dawn Marie will also reportedly be a part of the festivities.

PWInsider reports that more names have been added to that list, including Madusa, Bob Orton, Rikishi, Sharmell, Larry Zbyszko, Ron Simmons, Kane, Jimmy Hart, Michelle McCool and JBL.