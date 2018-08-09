WWE News: List of WWE Stars That Attended The MYC Tapings, New UpUpDownDown, Former MLW Producer on a WWE Tryout

– According to wrestlinginc.com, the following WWE stars were in attendance at last night’s Mae Young Classic tapings: RAW Women’s Champion Alexa Bliss, Ember Moon, Sho Funaki, Tye Dillinger, Lio Rush, Samoa Joe, Natalya, WWE Cruiserweight Champion Cedric Alexander and his daughter (to watch wife Aerial Monroe), WWE NXT North American Champion Adam Cole & NXT Tag Team Champions Kyle O’Reilly and Roderick Strong, Sarah Logan, Liv Morgan, Tyler Breeze, Johnny Gargano and Candice LeRae, Billie Kay and Peyton Royce, Kassius Ohno (to watch girlfriend Rachel Evers), Dana Brooke, Adrian Jaoude, WWE Performance Center Coach Robbie Brookside (to watch daughter Xia Brookside) and Akira Tozawa.

– Here is Xavier Woods at EVO 2018 on UpUpDownDown…



– Kazeem Famuyide, who was a producer for MLW, is now on a three-month trial as a member of the writing team. [Credit: The Wrestling Observer Newsletter]