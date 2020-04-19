Listing of WWF Superstars Episodes Being Added to WWE Network Tomorrow

WWE is set to add 14 episodes of WWF Superstars to the WWE Network tomorrow. WWE Network News reports that the following episodes from December 1992 to March 1993 are set to be added to the show:

* Superstars – 1992-12-12 [Duration: 00:44:55]

Razor Ramon and Ric Flair confront WWE Champion Bret Hart. “Mean” Gene Okerlund makes a major announcement regarding the 1993 Royal Rumble Match. Jerry “The King” Lawler makes his WWE debut. Bam Bam Bigelow, The Nasty Boys and more in action.

* Superstars – 1992-12-19 [Duration: 00:45:40]

Razor Ramon and Ric Flair have a warning for WWE Champion Bret Hart. Reverend Slick shares a Christmas sermon. A bushwhacking pair of Santa’s helpers spread some holiday joy. Crush, Yokozuna, Big Boss Man and more in action.

* Superstars – 1992-12-26 [Duration: 00:44:36]

Razor Ramon, Tatanka, Bob Backlund and more compete in this explosive edition of WWE Superstars. The mysterious clown Doink makes mischief ringside. Go behind the scenes on the music video WWE Slam.

* Superstars – 1993-01-02 [Duration: 00:45:38]

Mr. Perfect battles The Berzerker. Yokozuna, Crush and more in action. Bobby Heenan announces Narcissus’ impending arrival. Doink attacks Marty Jannetty. Several Superstars declare for the 1993 Royal Rumble Match.

* Superstars – 1993-01-09 [Duration: 00:45:22]

The Steiner Brothers make their WWE debut. Kamala dumps Kim Chee and Harvey Wippleman. The maniacal clown Doink laughs about his attacks. The Undertaker buries another opponent in preparation of facing Damien Demento on the premiere episode of Monday Night Raw. Lance Cassidy, Bam Bam Bigelow and more compete in the ring.

* Superstars – 1993-01-16 [Duration: 00:45:17]

Doink brutally attacks Crush. WWE Champion Bret “Hit Man” Hart has a harsh warning for Razor Ramon as “The Bad Guy” competes in the ring. Shawn Michaels speaks confidently about his upcoming match against Marty Jannetty. Tatanka and more in action.

* Superstars – 1993-01-23 [Duration: 00:45:35]

Superstars such as The Undertaker, Papa Shango, Bam Bigelow and more look to build momentum on the eve of the 1993 Royal Rumble. WWE Champion Bret “Hit Man” Hart delivers a warning to Razor Ramon. “Mean” Gene Okerlund provides a medical update on Crush.

* Superstars – 1993-01-30 [Duration: 00:42:54]

On the heels of Royal Rumble 1993, see Razor Ramon, Shawn Michaels and Mr. Perfect in action. Plus, hear from WWE Champion Bret Hart, World Tag Team Champions Money, Inc., Hacksaw Jim Duggan and more.

* Superstars – 1993-02-06 [Duration: 00:43:30]

“Hacksaw” Jim Duggan tries to do what no man has done before and knock Yokozuna off his feet. Plus, The Nasty Boys, Doink, Bam Bam Bigelow and more step inside the squared circle.

* Superstars – 1993-02-13 [Duration: 00:42:05]

Giant Gonzalez goes up against three men in a Handicap Match. Shawn Michaels attempts to end Tatanka’s undefeated streak while Lex Luger, The Steiner Brothers and more are in action.

* Superstars – 1993-02-20 [Duration: 00:45:35]

The Undertaker competes in the main event. Earthquake collides with Bam Bam Bigelow in a massive matchup. Plus, Mr. Perfect, Razor Ramon and more are in action.

* Superstars – 1993-02-27 [Duration: 00:43:56]

Lex Luger takes on Jim Powers while Big Boss Man battles Doink. Hear from Giant Gonzalez and Harvey Wippleman. Also, The Nasty Boys, Yokozuna and more are in action.

* Superstars – 1993-03-06 [Duration: 00:45:01]

Two big tag team matches are highlighted by The Steiner Brothers and The Headshrinkers. Plus, Razor Ramon, Crush and Bam Bam Bigelow step in the ring.

* Superstars – 1993-03-13 [Duration: 00:44:25]

Hear from The Mega-Maniacs as they prepare for their WrestleMania 9 showdown against Money, Inc. for the World Tag Team Titles. Plus, Lex Luger, Papa Shango, Yokozuna and more are in action.