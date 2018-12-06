Lita Admits She Wanted To Change Her Retirement Angle

Lita recently spoke with Ring The Belle (transcript via Wrestling Inc) about her and Trish’s retirements being so different and trying to get hers changed….

On her and Trish retiring just two months apart after their final matches in 2006: “We’ve done it. It was [something we talked to each other about]. We achieved any goals and more.”

On her and Trish’s retirements being so different: “I mean, I’ve always been the red-headed step child and it was not gonna end any different way. I was literally the red-headed, step child. It’s ok,” Lita said with a chuckle. “I never was quiet about it. I was super uncool with it. I went up the chain. I went to the producers, I went to the writers, I went to Vince, I went back to the producers, back to the writers, back to Vince. It was a hard, ‘no’.”

Trish’s Take: “Different characters, different storylines going in to it. Ours [Stratus’] was focused on our feud and on our rivalry as a babyface and you [Lita] retiring as a heel character.”