Lita Appears On Raw, Helps Becky Lynch Defeat Bayley
Becky Lynch had the odds against her in her cage match against Bayley on Raw, but Lita returned to WWE to help The Man out. The WWE Hall of Famer came out during tonight’s main event to help even the odds as Lynch battled Bayley and Damage CTRL tried to get involved. Lita ended up pulling IYO SKY off the cage and took out Dakota Kai before slamming the cage door in Bayley’s face, allowing Lynch to pick up the win in the match.
Lynch was originally supposed to face Bayley in the cage at Raw XXX, but the segment had to be trimmed for time and Damage CTRL instead attacked Lynch to set up this match.
Who ya got in our main event #SteelCage Match on #WWERaw between @itsBayleyWWE & @BeckyLynchWWE? pic.twitter.com/mp1qQPgfKT
— WWE (@WWE) February 7, 2023
IT'S LITA!@AmyDumas is back on #WWERaw! pic.twitter.com/WXOij7r3D1
— WWE (@WWE) February 7, 2023
THE MAN 𝐀𝐋𝐖𝐀𝐘𝐒 HAS A PLAN!@BeckyLynchWWE @AmyDumas #WWERaw pic.twitter.com/3WICouJtDm
— WWE on FOX (@WWEonFOX) February 7, 2023
