Lita On Her Match With Becky Lynch At Elimination Chamber Came Together, Working With Chyna In WWE

In a recent interview with Ring The Belle, Lita discussed working with Chyna in WWE, how her match with Becky Lynch at Elimination Chamber came together, and much more. You can read her comments below.

Lita on working with Chyna in WWE: “I just remember, Chyna, when they had introduced her working with women. Of course, she was not happy about that because she was like, ‘What? I kicked the guys’ asses?’ And then Ivory was a bit of the segue into me. And we were close. So, she was like, ‘Alright, well, I want to keep kicking guys’ asses, but if I am going to play with the women, I’m glad it’s you.’ And so we had a three pay-per-view program that was slated. So, this match [Judgment Day 2001], we wanted to intentionally just give a taste and have it be entertaining enough to have people see more. But I was also given advice separately that, not in relation to this match, don’t hold back because you might not get another opportunity. So, it’s like, make the most of everything opportunity you have, whatever that is. A job interview, a relationship, like whatever it is. Make the most of the opportunity.”

On earning Chyna’s respect: “At the time, we had Debra, we had Terri Runnels in the locker room, we had Trish. She had started to train when she got on board, she was hired for being a fitness model. So, I think that Chyna, from having gone to Killer Kowalski’s school, and come up through the hard way, basically, I think there was a little bit of an instant respect knowing that I’d come up through the indies.”

On how her match with Becky Lynch at Elimination Chamber came together: “After St. Louis, I was supposed to go home. On Sunday, I drove to Cincinnati and swung by Renee [Paquette’s] house and was like, ‘Girl, what can I wear?’ Johnny Ace asked me, ‘Do you want to fight Becky?’ I’m like, what? You know that I do and you know that she does. He was like ‘How about in two weeks?’ I was like, ‘Uhhh, no, but yes,’ not only because I want to train and have a go, but seize the moment and take the opportunity when it’s there, and sort it all out in the wash. I think this match is a true generational-clashing match. We are very kindred spirits. She lives like a pirate, took a very meandering journey to get to her spot in WWE. We are kind of cut from the same cloth. I saw a lot of her in me as she was starting. To watch her catch fire, I was like not only did I know that she had it, but I was like, ‘Let me in there.'”

