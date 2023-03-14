Lita Looks Back On the Benefit Of Being Part of Team Xtreme

Lita was a part of Team Xtreme during the Attitude Era, and she recently discussed how being in the group boosted her confidence. Lita was a guest on WWE’s The Bump last week and talked about her team in the team with The Hardy Boyz, relating the experience to how Rhea Ripley is similarly benefiting from being part of The Judgment Day.

“Having backup does wonders for your confidence,” the WWE Hall of Famer said (per Wrestling Inc). “I immediately thought back to my days with … Team Xtreme. We felt pretty damn invincible because we knew that we had each other’s backs at all times.”

Lita is teaming with Becky Lynch and Trish Stratus against Damage CTRL at WrestleMania 39, while Ripley will challenge Charlotte Flair for the Smackdown Women’s Championship in at the PPV.