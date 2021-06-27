Lita On Lights Out Match Between Britt Baker & Thunder Rosa In AEW, Whether She Watches Wrestling Regularly

In a recent interview on Oral Sessions with Renee Paquette, Lita discussed whether she watches wrestling regularly, the Lights Out Match between Britt Baker and Thunder Rosa in AEW, and much more. You can read her comments below.

Lita on whether she watches wrestling regularly: “I go in phases. I had a very hard time at the start of the pandemic when it was like soundstage wrestling. I was like I can’t do this. I felt bad for people I knew – I don’t know if they felt bad, they could’ve been perfectly fine. I was like this isn’t for me. This isn’t the craft that I love. So, that was really difficult. Then when they started doing the virtual fans and having some fans in AEW, I started to watch again, but I will say it was more in clips. I would hear a match is good, and I’d go watch it. That would be enough. Then you gear up for WrestleMania and as things start to feel slightly more normal, I am checking back in a little more regularly. I always enjoy it, but I can tell when I need a break, I just check out…..I think the first time I did that was when I retired. I felt kind of guilty, but I knew that’s what I needed at that time. Now, there’s been enough time. I know that I’m not ever not gonna watch wrestling or enjoy it. But there may be another time where I’m like I’m just not watching right now. I might hear something that’ll kickstart me back into watching it.”

On the Britt Baker vs. Thunder Rosa match in AEW: “It was great that they got that spotlight. You just need a moment that brings you up from a wrestler people have heard about to just knock your socks off. I think Thunder Rosa won the match but it was one of those that’s like, it doesn’t matter. They tore the house down. And also, there’s no counterpoint. That was an awesome match. I mean I saw the bag come out, and I was like, ‘Man, I’m sure there are thumbtacks in there’. They fully went for it. Not for a gender or for an amount of time in the business, they went for it and delivered. It was crazy.”

