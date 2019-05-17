wrestling / News
Lita, Chavo Guerrero and Others React To Death Of Ashley Massaro
It was sadly reported yesterday that former WWE star Ashley Massaro passed away at the age of 39, due to as-of-yet unknown causes. More names from the wrestling business are still weighing in, with Lita, Chavo Guerrero Jr, Lisa Marie Varon and Naomi all posting messages to Twitter.
My heart is so sad for the loss of my good friend, @ashleymassaro11 . She will be missed greatly. Rest In Peace 🙏🏻 https://t.co/EhmkVTfXKN
— Lisa Marie Varon (@REALLiSAMARiE) May 17, 2019
I’ll Always Love You! Gutted!!! I’ll never forget your laugh. RIP 🙏🏼😥 #rip #ashleymassaro https://t.co/rAxUYJ4fIp
— Chavo Guerrero jr. (@mexwarrior) May 17, 2019
Rest peacefully #AshleyMassaro 😔 https://t.co/B6KjA2VixE
— Trinity Fatu (@NaomiWWE) May 17, 2019
So upsetting to hear of @ashleymassaro11 passing. She was always so bright and full of energy. Wishing strength and peace to her daughter and family during this horrific time for them.
— Amy Dumas (@AmyDumas) May 17, 2019
You are not alone out there. Let’s work to put differences aside and focus more on the commonalities we all share. Love and support your friends, family and community. We can all do better. #RIPAshleyMassaro
— Amy Dumas (@AmyDumas) May 17, 2019
