wrestling / News

Lita, Chavo Guerrero and Others React To Death Of Ashley Massaro

May 17, 2019 | Posted by Joseph Lee
Ashley Massaro

It was sadly reported yesterday that former WWE star Ashley Massaro passed away at the age of 39, due to as-of-yet unknown causes. More names from the wrestling business are still weighing in, with Lita, Chavo Guerrero Jr, Lisa Marie Varon and Naomi all posting messages to Twitter.

More Trending Stories

article topics :

Ashley Massaro, Joseph Lee

More Stories

loading