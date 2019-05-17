Lita, Chavo Guerrero and Others React To Death Of Ashley Massaro

It was sadly reported yesterday that former WWE star Ashley Massaro passed away at the age of 39, due to as-of-yet unknown causes. More names from the wrestling business are still weighing in, with Lita, Chavo Guerrero Jr, Lisa Marie Varon and Naomi all posting messages to Twitter.

My heart is so sad for the loss of my good friend, @ashleymassaro11 . She will be missed greatly. Rest In Peace 🙏🏻 https://t.co/EhmkVTfXKN — Lisa Marie Varon (@REALLiSAMARiE) May 17, 2019

So upsetting to hear of @ashleymassaro11 passing. She was always so bright and full of energy. Wishing strength and peace to her daughter and family during this horrific time for them. — Amy Dumas (@AmyDumas) May 17, 2019