Lita Discusses WWE’s Original Plan For Her Program With Chyna, Her Thoughts On Intergender Wrestling

On the latest edition of After The Bell, Lita discussed WWE’s original plans for her program with Chyna in 2001. The two wrestled at Judgment Day 2001, but then Chyna left WWE shortly after, cutting the program short. She also discussed her thoughts on intergender wrestling. Highlights are below.

On the original plan for her program with Chyna: “When Chyna was transitioning from working with only men to starting to work with women, she went first through Ivory and the Right to Censor and into a program with me, and we had one PPV match together, and it was supposed to be a three PPV program. So intentionally, on that first match that we had, it was solid, it was OK, but we wanted to give the people just enough to go, ‘Oh, there is something here, we want to see more’ and we held back, thinking we were gonna have two more matches, but then she ended up not working there. That was the end of her time at WWE so we didn’t get our program.”

On intergender wrestling: “So while the stuff that I did in intergender, it was done very opportunistically, when someone’s back was turned, or duck and weave. As far as the toe-to-toe, trading punches with somebody, I don’t need to see that intergender wise. Some of these girls now, they’re so athletic and have some muscle on them, and some of the guys, if they’re smaller, yeah, when it looks like a more evenly matched competition, or when it’s done in a way where it’s like, duck and weave, the cat and mouse game, yeah.”

“I just think it has to be done smarter, and it’s like don’t open the same way you would every other match. Use these different circumstances to your advantage. Maximize that extra layer and dynamic that you’ve put in on that match. Spike Dudley and I had a match, but I probably outweigh him, so it was feasible that we could go toe-to-toe just due to our stature, but when I was in there with Prince Albert, I would slide between his legs and somebody else would knock him.”

