Lita Names Her Favorite WWE Stars, Dream Match & More in TikTok Q&A

Lita recently did a Q&A on TikTok and discussed her favorite WWE stars, her dream opponent and more. You can see the clip below and a recap (per Wrestling Inc):

On her favorite current WWE star: “My favorite current WWE Superstar is still Rey Mysterio!”

On her favorite classic WWE star: “My favorite classic WWE Superstar is ‘The Heartbreak Kid’ Shawn Michaels.”

On her favorite opponent: “My favorite opponent is Trish Stratus.”

On who was most influential in her career: “The most influential woman in my career is Chyna.”

On her dream opponent: “My dream match would be Lita vs. Rhea Ripley.”