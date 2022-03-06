wrestling / News
Lita Names Her Favorite WWE Stars, Dream Match & More in TikTok Q&A
March 6, 2022 | Posted by
Lita recently did a Q&A on TikTok and discussed her favorite WWE stars, her dream opponent and more. You can see the clip below and a recap (per Wrestling Inc):
On her favorite current WWE star: “My favorite current WWE Superstar is still Rey Mysterio!”
On her favorite classic WWE star: “My favorite classic WWE Superstar is ‘The Heartbreak Kid’ Shawn Michaels.”
On her favorite opponent: “My favorite opponent is Trish Stratus.”
On who was most influential in her career: “The most influential woman in my career is Chyna.”
On her dream opponent: “My dream match would be Lita vs. Rhea Ripley.”
Lita joined us for some rapid-fire Q&A! @tiktok_us @AmyDumas pic.twitter.com/MdgoM3HG49
— WWE (@WWE) March 5, 2022