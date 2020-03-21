Lita, Gail Kim, & Christy Hemme Discuss If They’re Open To Wrestling One More Match

On the latest edition of Women’s Wrestling Weekly, Lita, Gail Kim, and Christy Hemme discussed if they’d be open to wrestling one more match. Lita said she would be, while Kim and Hemme said they wouldn’t. Highlights are below.

On if they would be open to returning for one more match:

Lita: “I would wrestle another match if I felt good about it. I don’t feel the need to, I feel satisfied with my career, but if there was something fun and that I had time to prepare, I’m not opposed to it, a one off.”

Gail Kim: “I would not do a match but I would do a spot, a run-in.”

“I definitely, 100% committed to that. Do you know why though? Because once I retired and had the closure that I wanted to my career, which is very rare to have the closure that you want, I don’t want fans to remember anything but the best, for me, this is my personal view. And it was really hard to have that last match with Tessa Blanchard. I trained my ass off. To be able to keep up with the 24 year olds, supreme athlete, and to be able to show that I can still go. I’m 43, I’m mentally shutoff, and I don’t want fans to remember anything but.”

Christy Hemme: “No. I haven’t been in the ring in so long, my neck is so not good, it’s like just not a good idea.”

