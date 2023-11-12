Lita Reveals Iron Survivor Qualifying Matches For This Week’s WWE NXT

Lita has announced the Iron Survivor qualifying matches that will take place on this week’s WWE NXT. The WWE Hall of Famer took to Instagram on Sunday to announce Roxanne Perez vs. Lash Legend And Trick Williams vs. Joe Coffey for Tuesday’s show, with the winners going onto the Iron Survivor match at NXT Deadline.

The updated card for Tuesday’s episode on USA Network is:

* NXT Tag Team Championship Match: Chase U vs. Tony D’Angelo & Stacks

* Iron Survivor Challenge Qualifying Match: Roxanne Perez vs. Lash Legend

* Iron Survivor Challenge Qualifying Match: Trick Williams vs. Joe Coffey

* Alpha Academy appear on The Supernova Sessions