– During a recent interview with The Bet Las Vegas, WWE Hall of Famer Lita discussed when WWE added the Elimination Chamber and Money in the Bank Matchups years ago and wanting to be a part of those types of matchups. Below are some highlights (via WrestlingInc.com):

Lita on when WWE added MITB and Elimination Chamber: “I remember when the first Elimination Chamber happened […] I remember when the first Money in the Bank match happened. How excited the guys were to have a new match to look forward to with a new element.”

On how she wanted to be a part of them: Hey I want to do that. … We felt that we just had to quietly look from the sidelines. We would’ve been laughed out of the building if we suggested ‘what if we had one of those next year?”