Lita on WWE Not Keeping Her Return A Surprise, Which Wrestler She Wants To Share the Ring With, More

In an interview with Booker T’s Hall of Fame podcast (via Wrestling Inc), Lita spoke about WWE not keeping her return at the Royal Rumble a secret, which wrestler she wants to share the ring with and more. Here are highlights:

On not keeping her return a surprise: “That was a really interesting choice, right? Because one of the big things with the Rumble are the surprises. When you see that countdown, you don’t know who is coming out, even if you know who it might be, so there’s still that surprise element. But I was kind of like, ‘really? Okay, we are announcing ahead of time.’ But then, you get ahead of the rumors, because you know it’s going to get out anyway somehow. Then getting to share my training experience and watch how engaged the fans are, cheering me on saying, they’re rooting for me, and they’re excited to see me get back in the ring. It definitely builds my confidence more.”

On criticism of legends taking spots from younger wrestlers: “There’s people coming in for one night or a short time, it’s to build and to mix. And to get old generations that maybe fell out of wrestling to pop back in, and now they’re up. For the current roster not to see it that way is shortsighted, right? Let these people that have come in and paved the way spark energy, maybe bring some of their old fans back. Then we will take off and leave them there with you, now the balls in your hands to pull these extra fans onboard.”

On who she’d like to face in the match: “In the Rumble, you get to have these mini-matches with different generations and people that you might not get to see in the mix. Bianca is someone that I’ve had my eye on and gotten to watch her ever since her tryout,” she said. “So to be able to get in the ring with her. Charlotte, in a weird twist of events even though she’s the champ, getting in there. So to get to touch today’s top stars, it’s cool. Just to have a little moment, and those fans remember those moments too. Shotzi, she was almost on our season of Tough Enough, but she didn’t pass medical. She had an issue and she couldn’t do it. I said to her, ‘you’ll get another shot,’ and boom, now she’s at NXT, then she comes up, and she’s in the Rumble. So to get to have that full-circle moment with somebody as like, ‘you’ll have another shot.’ I didn’t know that it was going to be with me face to face. But if we are in there at the same time, these full circle moments are cool.”

On the success of Mandy Rose: “It’s cool. A lot of these people, especially when you’re thrust in from Tough Enough, stumble. It’s a bit of a curse Tough Enough, right? But then to go down to NXT where they’re kind of helped more to find their strengths and to give them encouragement to find who they should be. It’s cool to watch someone really hit their stride.”

On the possibility of doing Tough Enough again: “Book, I would sign on the dotted line today if we were both doing another shot. I had so much fun, the experience, but working with you. Getting to work together, we had a similar, but we would phrase things slightly different. Trying to figure out how it’s going to get in somebody’s head. I think it’s a really fun show. And as people see, you don’t have to win it to make an impression. Because people go all the time to create their own path.”