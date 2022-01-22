Lita Practices Her Moonsault Before WWE Royal Rumble (Clip)

– WWE Hall of Famer Lita is set to make her in-ring return next weekend at 2022 Royal Rumble, where she’ll be competing in the women’s Rumble match. The former WWE Women’s champion shared a photo and clip on her Instagram this week, showing her getting some training in at acrosports, including some Moonsault practice.

She wrote in the caption of her post, “Step into my office…Lita vs. 2,674 foam blocks. Undefeated. #moonsault #royalrumble #trainingThanks to @lovelydarkandbright and @acrosports.” You can view her Instagram post below.

The WWE Royal Rumble 2022 is scheduled for Saturday, January 29. The event will be held at The Dome at America’s Center in St. Louis, Missouri. It will be broadcast live on Peacock in the US and the WWE Network everywhere else.