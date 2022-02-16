Lita Recalls Being a Big Supporter of Becky Lynch’s, Talks Potentially Longer Run With WWE

Lita is set to face Becky Lynch at Elimination Chamber, and she discussed her relationship with Lynch and a potential longer run with the company in a new interview. The WWE Hall of Famer spoke with the New York Post promoting the match, and you can see some highlights below:

On being a big supporter of Lynch’s early on: “When I met her, I saw the star that she could become and so I really tried to encourage her and fight for her and put that doubt to bed as much as possible. I was just always there rooting for her. When I saw her kind of flip that switch and become the biggest superstar male or female that the company had seen in quite some time, I was just her number one cheerleader and felt so happy that she was able to fight through that doubt and the doubters to become the superstar that she is.”

On being asked if she wanted to face Lynch right after the Royal Rumble: “I was still high from the adrenaline and I didn’t think of all of the reasons I shouldn’t and might not be able to pull it off. I didn’t think about anything. I just was like, ‘Ya let’s do it.’ That’s about as much thought as I gave to it.”

On similarities between herself and Lynch: “I wasn’t supposed to catch fire the way that I did. It was the fans that immediately rallied behind me and were chanting my name from jump that I was like, ‘whoa what’s happening here.’ And then after the fact the office was like, well I guess we’ll highlight her more. It just kind of happened that way. The same thing. Becky wasn’t supposed to be the star. She just was. I wasn’t supposed to be the star. I just was.”

On potentially sticking around for a longer run: “Anything’s possible, anything could change. I’ll worry about that after the Elimination Chamber. But I’m approaching it all with an open mind and ready to go with whatever’s thrown in front of me… This is a hell of an opportunity. You don’t know where it will lead you, so don’t spend a lot of time wondering. Just take the opportunity and make the most of it and leave it up to fate”