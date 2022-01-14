wrestling / News
Lita’s Return, Roman Reigns & Seth Rollins Segment, More Announced For Tonight’s WWE SmackDown
WWE has announced several additions to tonight’s edition of SmackDown, including the return of Lita to the brand for the first time in nearly two decades. The WWE Hall of Famer was recently revealed as one of the participants in the 2022 Women’s Royal Rumble Match.
Also announced for SmackDown is a face-to-face featuring Roman Reigns and Seth Rollins, Sami Zayn trying to out-Jackass Johnny Knoxville, and Aliyah’s singles debut against Natalya.
Here’s the full release from WWE on the SmackDown lineup:
Roman Reigns comes face-to-face with Royal Rumble challenger Seth Rollins tonight
WWE Official Adam Pearce has hand-picked Seth “Freakin'” Rollins to challenge Universal Champion Roman Reigns at the Royal Rumble Premium Live Event.
Tonight, the longtime brothers-in-arms and two of the most decorated Superstars in WWE history will come face-to-face.
Lita returns to SmackDown for the first time in nearly 20 years
Last week, it was announced that WWE Hall of Famer Lita would be among the honored participants competing in the Women’s Royal Rumble Match for the opportunity to headline WrestleMania.
Now, for the first time in nearly 20 years, the groundbreaking four-time Women’s Champion is set to return to the blue brand.
Sami Zayn promises to out-“Jackass” Johnny Knoxville with the premiere of his own stunt show InZayn
After being embarrassed by “Jackass” star Johnny Knoxville last week, Sami Zayn claims he will out-“Jackass” Knoxville with the premiere of his own stunt show, InZayn.
Don’t miss The Master Strategist attempt one of the most spectacular stunts in the history of televised entertainment, tonight at 8/7 C on SmackDown on FOX.
Aliyah makes her SmackDown singles debut against Natalya
Up-and-coming sensation Aliyah will make her singles debut against the The Queen of Harts Natalya. Don’t miss all the action of the blue brand, tonight at 8/7 C on SmackDown on FOX.
