Lita’s Return, Roman Reigns & Seth Rollins Segment, More Announced For Tonight’s WWE SmackDown

WWE has announced several additions to tonight’s edition of SmackDown, including the return of Lita to the brand for the first time in nearly two decades. The WWE Hall of Famer was recently revealed as one of the participants in the 2022 Women’s Royal Rumble Match.

Also announced for SmackDown is a face-to-face featuring Roman Reigns and Seth Rollins, Sami Zayn trying to out-Jackass Johnny Knoxville, and Aliyah’s singles debut against Natalya.

Here’s the full release from WWE on the SmackDown lineup: