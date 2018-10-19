Lita Says She’s Feeling Great Ahead of Evolution, Talks Teaming With Trish Stratus Again

Lita spoke with Natalya for the latter’s Calgary Sun column about her upcoming match with Trish Stratus against Alexa Bliss and Mickie James at Evolution. Highlights are below:

After seeing Lita recently on Raw, there is no doubt she remains in the best shape of her life preparing for Evolution, where she will team up with her best friend Trish Stratus to take on Mickie James and Alexa Bliss in tag-team action. I asked her what she does to stay so fit and healthy.

On how she’s feeling in the lead up to Evolution: “I feel really great these days. I don’t train hard, just smart. I want to be able to move and feel good, so while I prioritize activity, it’s not always a gym thing. I do yoga, rock climbing, hike and surf. I will hit the gym some days just to get in and out, but I prefer to get outside and feel my body perform, rather than sets of traditional exercises. Living in California, I have the luxury of year-round weather and I take full advantage of it.”

On teaming with Stratus: “We’ve always said if we came back for a match, we’d want to do it together. We didn’t get to have any interaction in the Royal Rumble, so we’re making up for that now. It’s great knowing your best friend is out there with you and you just know you have each other’s back’s 100%. I can’t wait to get out there with her at Evolution.”