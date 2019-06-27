Lita Appearing With Essa Rios at Expo Lucha Mexico vs. The World SuperShow in August

– Masked Republic has announced WWE Hall of Famer Lita (aka Amy Dumas) will be making an appearance alongside Essa Rios in the main event for the Mexico vs. The World SuperShow on Sunday, August 18 in San Diego, California. She will be there alongside Mr. Aguila (aka Essa Rios), who is teaming with Penta Zero M, Rey Fenix against Brian Cage, TJ Perkins, and Jack Evans. This will be the first time Aguila and Lita have appeared in the ring together in nearly 20 years. You can check out the full announcement below.

Expo Lucha has revealed the star studded lineup for the MEXICO vs. THE WORLD SuperShow taking place Sunday night, August 18th in San Diego, CA.

In the main event Penta Zero M, Rey Fenix and Mr. Aguila with Amy Dumas (Aguila & the WWE Hall of Famer’s first in-ring appearance together in nearly 20 years) will take on the team of Brian Cage, TJ Perkins and Jack Evans.

The rest of the insanely stacked show includes:

Psychosis & Juventud Guerrera & Jack Evans

vs.

MLW’s Hart Foundation™ Teddy Hart & Davey Boy Smith Jr. & Brian Pillman Jr.

Laredo Kid & Puma King & Flamita

vs.

Jake Atlas & Douglas James & Adrian Quest

Taya Valkyrie (AAA) & Christi Jaynes (Crash) & Viva Van (EMW)

vs.

Tessa Blanchard & Zada Zang & Simone Sherie

Daga & La Mascara

vs.

Joey Ryan & Danny Limelight

And a bonus match that is Mexico vs. Mexico, but was too good to leave off the weekend:

Drago & Aerostar vs. Rey Horus & Septimo Dragon

Expo Lucha 2019 takes place August 17-18 at the Harry West Gymnasium at San Diego City College.

Tickets to the Sunday night MEXICO vs. THE WORLD SuperShow are only $25 for adults and $10 for children for GA seating.

Additional Expo Lucha packages are available including One-Day and Two-Day passes. All-day passes start at $50 and include an additional afternoon show (Viva La Lucha on Saturday, Legends of Lucha Libre on Sunday) and your opportunity for AUTOGRAPHS FROM & PHOTOS WITH nearly all talent on the MEXICO vs. THE WORLD SuperShow INCLUDED in your ticket price. Expo Lucha truly is the best value in all wrestling related conventions.

For more details visit https://ExpoLucha.com.