Lita Set to Appear on Next Week’s WWE Raw on SyFy

– WWE.com has announced that Hall of Famer Lita will be appearing on Raw on Monday ahead of her upcoming title challenge against Raw Women’s Champion Becky Lynch at WWE Elimination Chamber 2022. Next week’s Raw will be airing on Monday, February 14 on the SyFy channel due to the Olympics. You can view the announcement below:

Lita stops by Raw on the way to her Raw Women’s Title Match at WWE Elimination Chamber

Two weeks after making her return to Monday Night Raw and just five days away from her Raw Women’s Championship Match against Becky Lynch at WWE Elimination Chamber, WWE Hall of Famer Lita is back on the red brand!

What will the four-time Women’s Champion have in store for the WWE Universe and Big Time Becks as she gets set for an extreme showdown at the Jeddah Premium Live Event?

Tune in Monday night on Raw at 8/7 C on Syfy to find out!