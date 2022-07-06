wrestling / News
Lita Shares Her Pride for Liv Morgan After Her WWE SmackDown Women’s Title Win
– WWE Hall of Famer Lita appeared on today’s edition of WWE’s The Bump and spoke to Liv Morgan on her WWE Championship win after cashing in her Money in the Bank briefcase at last Saturday’s event. Lita stated the following:
“I love seeing it. It’s like, I loved when I didn’t think I could win the championship and did it, but it’s a new kind of joy to watch it like pass down and to watch you get up there. I know you believe in yourself, but it’s different when it actually happens. I know that I felt that way when I thought, ‘I know I can be the champion, but I’m still going to cross my fingers and hold my breath every time I go out there,’ and to be able to get it done. I was happy enough just you winning Money In The Bank. I was like, ‘Hell yeah, way to go!’ And then to cash in and get it, I was overjoyed. I’m so proud of you, and you deserve all your success. I can’t wait to see where you go from here, and I’m just so proud of you.”
Earlier in the night, Liv Morgan won the women’s Money in the Bank match. Later on, she cashed in her briefcase and beat Ronda Rousey to capture the WWE SmackDown Women’s Championship on the same night.
There's nothing like having your childhood hero in your corner. @AmyDumas shares her reaction to @YaOnlyLivvOnce's huge night. #WWETheBump pic.twitter.com/NbM12vOd7B
— WWE (@WWE) July 6, 2022
