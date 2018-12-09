Lita and Trish Stratus Look Back on the Attitude Era’s ‘Sexy’ Divas Matches, Raw Main Event Match

– Lita and Trish Stratus appeared on Ring the Belle and discussed the memorable moments of their WWE careers. Highlights are below via Wrestling Inc:

Stratus on doing sexualized matches during the Attitude Era: “For me personally, it was like, make the best out of it. I know when I had a gravy match, I was like, a gravy match? Really? I was like, ‘Ok, I’ll do this gravy match if I can be thrown off the top ramp in to the bowl of gravy.’ It was some muddy farm mud. We actually found the packaging after and it wasn’t good. Do not ingest.”

Lita on what they said to each other during their Raw main event match: “I don’t remember saying anything. I just remember we didn’t have to say anything because we knew we did it, we knew we were equally proud of each other for being, like, we did that.”

Lita on their dueling promos on the April 18th, 2005 episode of Raw: “We had some telepathy going on.”

Stratus on the promos: “We went completely off script for this one. We went our own way, and went with the crowd, and tried to wrangle them in and it was interesting.”