Lita Visits Haunted House With Effy

October 26, 2022 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Lita WWE Raw Image Credit: WWE

Lita and Effy took a trip to a haunted house in Atlanta, and a picture is online. The WWE Hall of Famer posted a picture to her Twitter account of herself and the GCW star at Netherworld Haunted House, as you can see below.

Lita noted in the photo:

Your Halloween is not complete if you didn’t go to @hauntedatlanta with @effylives

