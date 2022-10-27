wrestling / News
Lita Visits Haunted House With Effy
October 26, 2022 | Posted by
Lita and Effy took a trip to a haunted house in Atlanta, and a picture is online. The WWE Hall of Famer posted a picture to her Twitter account of herself and the GCW star at Netherworld Haunted House, as you can see below.
Lita noted in the photo:
Your Halloween is not complete if you didn’t go to @hauntedatlanta with @effylives pic.twitter.com/EoJtLwgWFn
— Amy Dumas (@AmyDumas) October 26, 2022
