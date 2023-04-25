Lita On Where WWE WrestleMania 39 Ranks Among Her WrestleMania Performances

In an interview with TMZ Sports, Lita discussed her recent return to WWE that has seen her and Becky Lynch win the WWE Women’s Tag Team Titles on the February 27th edition of RAW, and then go on to team with Becky and Trish Stratus in a victory over Bayley, Dakota Kai, and IYO SKY at WrestleMania 39. Lita talked about not having aspirations to be at WrestleMania 39, and how age has given her the perspective to appreciate her latest run. Highlights are below (h/t Fightful).

On what it was like to wrestle again at WrestleMania: “I had no aspirations, no idea that I would be at WrestleMania 39, so just walking down the stage and everything, it was really surreal, and to do it with two people that I’m so close to, or were close to, it was really fun. I remember saying to them before we went out, ‘Hey, it’s a really long ramp, and I know we’re mad at Damage CTRL and we got business to take care of, but for the first half, can we just have fun and take it in, and then we can be serious?’ They were like, ‘Okay.’ I feel like only I did that, though. I’m walking down like, ‘Oh, hell yeah, this is rad,’ and they’re like, ‘We’re gonna kick your ass.'”

On where WrestleMania 39 ranks among the other WrestleManias she has competed at: “I would put it at the top, and here’s why. With age comes perspective, and I just feel like I could really be in the moment and soak it in, and just be really appreciative to be there, and to have done it when I wasn’t looking for it, it was able to give me this really in-the-moment sense of appreciation. In a way, I was a fan in the stadium, but I just happened to be walking down the ramp, so I was able to feel in the moment. Not that many of my other Mania moments weren’t important, but I feel like I kinda got lost in them because I was worried about the next thing or… I was just out of body and able to soak this one in.”