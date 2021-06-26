Lita On Almost Quitting WWE During Love Triangle With Edge & Matt Hardy, Public Reaction To Her Relationships

In a recent interview on Oral Sessions with Renee Paquette, Lita discussed almost quitting WWE during the love triangle with Edge and Matt Hardy, how she and Edge tried to approach the situation, and much more. You can read her comments below.

Lita on the public reaction to her relationships in WWE and almost quitting the company during the love triangle storyline with Edge and Matt Hardy: “It’s still talked about. My relationships are commented on a regular basis on my Instagram or social media. Meanwhile, all of the men involved, anything not controversial like being with [CM] Punk or Edge or Matt [Hardy], I guarantee they don’t get asked about it. I know they don’t get asked about it because they’re dudes, and it’s that double standard thing. I think at this point that’s the problem, what I hold onto which is feeling the double standard. But I’ll tell you it was not easy. I mean, for sure, I almost quit a month [into] the whole love triangle. At that point, not only was it so hard, it was also out of shame. I wasn’t proud of the way I conducted myself. Yes, if I had to do it all over again, I absolutely would have handled myself differently. But I didn’t. So, I was like, make the bed, and you lie in it. And at that point, I was just like, I deserve all of these terrible things that everybody is saying to me. I deserve not wanting to wake up every morning. That was really difficult. It was also difficult, as time passed, to let myself off the hook. The only way you can move forward with your life is you learn from your mistakes and keep going, but you have to forgive yourself.”

On whether the reaction would be different in the social media era: “I don’t know. So, it’s interesting, because with age comes wisdom. It’s hard to hypothesize because that just wouldn’t happen. I have a better skill set to communicate and navigate my day-to-day. But that happened to me, and there was very limited social media at that point. So, I can only imagine in that current day and age with social media. But then now, I think I would have some people, at least, taking my side, whereas I just felt like literally everyone was against me. I felt very alone and isolated and just in a really bad place.”

Lita on how she and Edge approached the situation: “So, Adam and I talked at the time. We were just like because we can’t unequivocally deny 100 percent of what’s being put out there, and I was not happy with how I conducted myself. I didn’t want to act like I was justifying my actions or trying to make excuses. We both just chose to let it run its course. Matt was choosing to really take to the internet and get the fans behind him, so let him act that way and we’re just going to stay quiet. I don’t know if that was even the best way. I don’t even know what would have been the best way. Given the fallout, how else would I have done that?”

If using any of the above quotes, please credit Oral Sessions with Renee Paquette with an h/t to 411mania.com for the transcription.