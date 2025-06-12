Little Guido Looks Back At His WWE Run, Doing Comedy Wrestling

On the latest episode of 1 Of A Kind, Little Guido talked about his WWE run, comedy in wrestling and more. You can check out some highlights below:

On whether comedy wrestling was a challenge for him: “You know what, I never had to work on it. My deal was, I did UWFI, when I did the shoot wrestling. All that s**t was just legit fighting. In ECW, Taz was doing that s**t, so there was no way they would have ever thought of bringing me in and using any of that. Because Taz was doing the shoot fighting; that was what he was doing.

“And that’s why Paul E used me as Damian Stone for a few months, a few months, a few months. And then all of a sudden he ended up putting me in the comedy stable. But that was my position at that time; I didn’t care, that was the spot. And then after many years and stuff, and then Tracy [Smothers] and Tommy [Rich] came along and all that stuff. And then when I got rid of them, they made me a singles guy for a little while. And it got a little serious. I started doing [matches with] Super Crazy and Jerry Lynn and all of them as a one-on-one competitor. And that was kind of toward unfortunately when ECW was coming to a close. But the comedy stable meant longevity.“

On his WWE run: “When I went to WWE, they hooked me up with Johnny Stamboli and Chuck Palumbo. Me being with them in 2002 as a cruiserweight. Now there’s me, Jamie Noble, Shannon Moore at the time, Funaki, even Chavo. There was like eight of us, and they were doing a cruiserweight thing. But I didn’t do that for a while because they had me with those two. We were doing stuff with Brock Lesnar, we were doing stuff with Batista, because I had these two bodyguards with me. The first year and a half I worked there, I came out with a leather jacket, I didn’t even wrestle; I was a manager, I’d take a bump a night.

“But those guys, because of that gimmick, had me doing nothing with the cruiserweights for two and a half, three years before they broke Johnny and Chuck up. Then I got dumped into the cruiserweight division, but I was at least fresh there. Because of that, when they were doing all that stuff, I was very lucky. And by me being with them, I did stuff with Brock Lesnar. I was able to be involved with big-time names, which puts you on the map. Doing stuff with Undertaker, all those guys. Eddie Guerrero, [Chris] Benoit, got a chance to wrestle everybody there. So, I was very fortunate.“

