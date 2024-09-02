wrestling / News

Liv Morgan Reaches 100 Days as WWE Women’s World Champion

Liv Morgan has hit her first major milestone as WWE Women’s World Championship as she’s now held the belt for 100 days. She won the belt on May 25 at King and Queen of the Ring, defeating Becky Lynch. Since then, she’s defended it three times.

