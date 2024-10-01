Liv Morgan Is ‘a Little’ Sad To See WWE House Show Reduction

Liv Morgan weighed in on WWE reducing its number of house shows a year, noting that she’s a bit sad to see them go. As reported, WWE is cutting back on its number of house shows a year as they’ve become less profitable, and Morgan was asked about the matter during her interview with the New York Post.

“I’m sad to see them kind of go a little bit because the house shows are so much fun and it’s so so much more intimate,” Morgan told the outlet. “House shows are truly for the love of the game. House shows are for the love of the art of wrestling, performing and being with the fans and interacting with fans on a more intimate level. Also for me, I feel like that’s when I got good having so many reps on these live events in 2017, 18, 19 I was doing every single live event. But it helped me get so much better because I was getting all these reps.”

She continued, “I’m sad to see that go for the newer guys and girls coming in who aren’t going to be able to have that experience and have the reps at live events under their belt but it is what is. Time home is always nice. We spend so much time away from family and friends. It’s nice, but I do love live events.”

Morgan is set to defend the WWE Women’s World Championship against Rhea Ripley at WWE Bad Blood on Saturday.