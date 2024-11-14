Liv Morgan Says She Has a Lot Of Enemies: ‘There’s Enough Of Me To Go Around’

Liv Morgan knows that she has a lot of WWE’s women’s division gunning for her, but she’s feeling good about it. The WWE Women’s World Champion has collected a number of enemies over the past year, and she was asked about having so many rivals in WWE during an interview with TMZ Sports.

“I do have a lot on my plate right now,” Morgan began (per Fightful). “Between Rhea Ripley, between IYO SKY, Nia Jax, Tiffany Stratton, Zelina Vega had something to say about me. So there’s a lot going on. Everyone wants a piece of Liv Morgan, and lucky enough, there’s enough of me to go around.”

She continued, “And lucky enough for me, I have the most dominant group in WWE watching my back, the Judgment Day, and I also have Raquel Rodriguez. So yeah, it’s a lot and I’m in high demand, but my back is covered, so I’m feeling really great.”

In addition to being the WWE Women’s World Champion, Morgan claimed the first-ever Crown Jewel Women’s Championship when she beat Jax at WWE Crown Jewel earlier this month.