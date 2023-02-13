Liv Morgan Says Acting Interest Won’t Impact Her WWE Career

Liv Morgan is interested in persuing acting, but she says it won’t be impacting her time in WWE. Morgan spoke with Ryan Satin for the Out of Character podcast and talked about her acting ambitions. You can check out a couple highlights below, per Wrestling Inc:

On her acting not impacting her WWE work: “I don’t want people to think that I care less for here [WWE], or that I’m going to try less for here, or that my goals aren’t the same because I’m interested in other things. It’s not the case, so I just wanted to clear the air. I feel, as far as WWE is concerned, everything that I do it’s to bring more star power over. I’m not doing these things so I can be rich and famous and successful and be like, ‘Alright, peace.'”

On her future in wrestling: “I want to wrestle for as long as I possibly can, and I will. Tomorrow’s not ever promised, so if I can utilize this platform while I have it to start a transition into acting and other entertainment. I, of course, I want to utilize this platform while I have it.”