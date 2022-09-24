wrestling / News

Liv Morgan and MJF Pose For a Photo Together

September 24, 2022 | Posted by Joseph Lee
WWE Clash at the Castle - Liv Morgan retains Image Credit: WWE

In a post on Twitter, WWE’s Liv Morgan shared a photo of herself with AEW wrestler MJF. The two both posted the picture, using each other’s catchphrases.

