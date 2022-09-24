wrestling / News
Liv Morgan and MJF Pose For a Photo Together
September 24, 2022 | Posted by
In a post on Twitter, WWE’s Liv Morgan shared a photo of herself with AEW wrestler MJF. The two both posted the picture, using each other’s catchphrases.
Better than you pic.twitter.com/hokobjfos2
— LIV Morgan (@YaOnlyLivvOnce) September 24, 2022
Watch me. pic.twitter.com/qNQiUPtosA
— Maxwell Jacob Friedman™️ (@The_MJF) September 24, 2022
More Trending Stories
- More Backstage Details On Malakai Black & Other AEW Wrestlers Reportedly Being Contacted By WWE, AEW Stars Asking For Releases
- Shawn Michaels Comments On Once Asking Vince McMahon For Release, Comments On Origin of DX Chop
- Note On How Much MJF Is Rumored To Be Earning In AEW
- Kevin Nash Says CM Punk Is ‘Tired’, Calls Him A ‘Bit of a Prick’ & Tells Him To ‘Shut The F*ck Up’