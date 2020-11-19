Liv Morgan Announces New WWE Network Documentary

In a post on Twitter, Liv Morgan announced that she will be getting her own documentary on the WWE Network called ‘Liv Forever’, which debuts on November 29. It was filmed over sixteen months and will show her life behind-the-scenes. The theme song is “Live Forever” by Bazzi.

She wrote: “For 16 months, I documented my life behind the scenes as a WWE superstar. Not everything is what it seems… but now you can finally see it all. On November 29th, you get to learn the truth and I get to LIV FOREVER.”