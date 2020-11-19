wrestling / News
Liv Morgan Announces New WWE Network Documentary
In a post on Twitter, Liv Morgan announced that she will be getting her own documentary on the WWE Network called ‘Liv Forever’, which debuts on November 29. It was filmed over sixteen months and will show her life behind-the-scenes. The theme song is “Live Forever” by Bazzi.
She wrote: “For 16 months, I documented my life behind the scenes as a WWE superstar. Not everything is what it seems… but now you can finally see it all. On November 29th, you get to learn the truth and I get to LIV FOREVER.”
For 16 months, I documented my life behind the scenes as a WWE superstar. Not everything is what it seems… but now you can finally see it all. On November 29th, you get to learn the truth and I get to LIV FOREVER 🖤 @wwenetwork pic.twitter.com/PKGZKBi4SF
— LIV Morgan (@YaOnlyLivvOnce) November 19, 2020
More Trending Stories
- Zelina Vega Has Had ‘Powerful Conversations’ With SAG-AFTRA
- Vince McMahon Reportedly Had Creative Talks on New Ring Name for Chelsea Green
- Lisa Marie Varon Discusses Her Failed Talks With WWE on Becoming a Coach, If She Has Any Interest in AEW
- Tyson Kidd Recalls Asking Vince McMahon To Clear Him For The Royal Rumble, His Reaction to Being Told No