Liv Morgan Recalls Her Backyard Wrestling Days Growing Up, Which WWE Stars She Emulated

Liv Morgan did some backyard wrestling as a kid, and she talked about that time including which WWE stars she played as in a new interview. Morgan was a guest on The Cass and Anthony Podcast and you can see some highlights below (per Wrestling Inc):

On her backyard wrestling as a kid: “Yes but I don’t recommend it, kids do not try that at home. We did have a little makeshift ring in my backyard and we wouldn’t do anything too crazy but we definitely played around. I was definitely Lita, I played Stephanie McMahon. I sent a couple boys home crying.”

On her favorite move at the time: “My special move when I wrestled with my brothers is I would do Stephanie McMahon’s slap. She had this iconic slap that she would do and she would hit you so hard you would hear it, this unmistakable smack to the face and I would use that often. It’s not a move that I bring to the ring with me now but back then, I loved a good slap.”