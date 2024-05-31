wrestling / News
Liv Morgan Attends Bad Boys: Ride or Die Premiere With WWE Women’s World Title
New WWE Women’s World Champion Liv Morgan made an appearance at the premiere of Bad Boys: Ride or Die. Morgan, who won the title from Becky Lynch at King and the Queen of the Ring and then retained it in a steel cage rematch on Raw, was in attendance for the Los Angeles premiere of the fifth Bad Boys movie on Thursday night.
You can see pics of Morgan, who brought the title with her, below. She wrote in the Tweet:
Bad Boys: Ride or Die opens on June 7th.
