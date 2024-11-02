– Liv Morgan recently declared herself the greatest Women’s World Champion of all time, and now she has another accolade to stake to that claim. Morgan defeated WWE Women’s Champion Nia Jax at today’s WWE Crown Jewel in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

During the match, Tiffany Stratton attempted to cash in her Money in the Bank briefcase. However, she was confronted and told to leave by an angry Jax. Stratton returned and attempted to cash in again before being stopped by Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez.

Liv Morgan ultimately picked up the pinfall win over Nia Jax with Oblivion. The victory makes her the inaugural WWE Crown Jewel Women’s Champion. WWE Chief Creative Officer Triple H later awarded Morgan with her second title belt and celebrated with her after the match.

You can see highlights from the women’s title match at WWE Crown Jewel below and follow our live coverage of the premium live event here.

Champion vs Champion going down right now! 🏆#WWECrownJewel | TNT Sports Box Office pic.twitter.com/zMfw8NGpui — WWE on TNT Sports (@wweontnt) November 2, 2024

HISTORY MADE! 🏆#WWECrownJewel | TNT Sports Box Office pic.twitter.com/beptrx7HUG — WWE on TNT Sports (@wweontnt) November 2, 2024

Liv Morgan is a Champ-Champ! 🏆 🏆#WWECrownJewel | TNT Sports Box Office pic.twitter.com/30h1ETzFZt — WWE on TNT Sports (@wweontnt) November 2, 2024

IS IT TIFFY TIME?!#WWECrownJewel | TNT Sports Box Office pic.twitter.com/Fo906WGxNo — WWE on TNT Sports (@wweontnt) November 2, 2024