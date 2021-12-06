Liv Morgan Hypes Title Match With Becky Lynch On Tonight’s WWE Raw, Shares Message From Trish Stratus

Liv Morgan will challenge current WWE Raw Women’s Champion Becky Lynch for the title on tonight’s edition of the show, and ahead of her big match, Morgan took to Twitter to hype her confidence in winning the championship.

“Today is the day… Watch Me,” Morgan wrote. She later noted that her “heart was racing” before sharing a text message from WWE Hall of Famer Trish Stratus.

Morgan earned the title shot after winning a Fatal-5-Way Match involving Carmella, Bianca Belair, Rhea Ripley, and Queen Zelina.

You can view Morgan’s tweets below.

Today is the day… Watch Me — LIV Morgan (@YaOnlyLivvOnce) December 6, 2021