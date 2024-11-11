wrestling / News
Liv Morgan Says She’ll Have Best Year in WWE History if She Wins Tag Titles Tonight
Liv Morgan has already had a very noteworthy year, but thinks she could have the best year in WWE if she becomes a tag team champion tonight. Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez will challenge Jade Cargill and Bianca Belair for the women’s tag team titles on tonight’s RAW.
While talking to TMZ (via Fightful), she said: “For sure, 100%, and that’s exactly what I’m going to do. I’m going to win those tag team championships. We’re going to be the first-ever three-time Women’s Tag Team Champions in history. We’re gonna make more history, and I’m going to have three championships, essentially, so if you think I’m annoying now, if you think you hate hearing me laugh and the sound of my voice now, then let me tell you, [laughs] I’m never, ever gonna shut up.”
