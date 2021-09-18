wrestling / News
Liv Morgan vs. Carmella Set For WWE Extreme Rules
Liv Morgan and Carmella look to have a match set for WWE Extreme Rules after Morgan nearly broke Carmella’s nose on Smackdown. Tonight’s show saw Morgan and Toni Storm face Carmella and Zelina Vega in a tag team match. During the bout, Carmella got pushed into the second turnbuckle and immediately rolled out of the ring holding her nose. She began screaming and Vega tried to comfort her, but she wouldn’t return to the ring and was counted out.
After the bell, Morgan got on the mic and mocked Carmella before saying she’s not sorry due to how often Carmella runs away from her and said she wants a match with Carmella at the PPV. Carmella didn’t respond immediately but later, upon learning she still looked beautiful, agreed to the match.
Extreme Rules takes place on September 26th and airs live on Peacock & WWE Network.
.@CarmellaWWE & Zelina Vega team up to battle Toni Storm & @YaOnlyLivvOnce NEXT on #SmackDown! @TheaTrinidad
📺 @FOXTV pic.twitter.com/J0zePjGh7t
— WWE (@WWE) September 18, 2021
Toni Storm with the POWER!#SmackDown pic.twitter.com/XavjKN5lPG
— WWE (@WWE) September 18, 2021
Things got rough between @CarmellaWWE and @YaOnlyLivvOnce on #SmackDown! @TheaTrinidad #ToniStorm pic.twitter.com/urrTPps1N2
— WWE (@WWE) September 18, 2021
"I'm going to make you look as hideous on the outside as you are on the inside." 😱@YaOnlyLivvOnce wants @CarmellaWWE at #ExtremeRules! #SmackDown pic.twitter.com/LJDi8CZ1uH
— WWE (@WWE) September 18, 2021
IT'S ON.@CarmellaWWE has accepted @YaOnlyLivvOnce's #ExtremeRules challenge! #SmackDown @TheaTrinidad pic.twitter.com/1ycCyaYBxe
— WWE (@WWE) September 18, 2021
