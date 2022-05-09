wrestling / News

Liv Morgan, Bully Ray & More React to Rhea Ripley Joining Judgment Day

May 8, 2022 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Rhea Ripley WrestleMania Backlash Image Credit: WWE

Rhea Ripley is now a member of Judgment Day following WrestleMania Backlash and Liv Morgan, Bully Ray and others took to social media to react. As noted, Ripley appeared under a hood to help Edge defeat AJ Styles at the PPV and unmasked after the bout, joining Edge’s group.

You can see reactions from Morgan, Ray, Raquel Rodriguez and more below:

More Trending Stories

article topics :

Rhea Ripley, WrestleMania Backlash, Jeremy Thomas

More Stories

loading