Liv Morgan, Bully Ray & More React to Rhea Ripley Joining Judgment Day
Rhea Ripley is now a member of Judgment Day following WrestleMania Backlash and Liv Morgan, Bully Ray and others took to social media to react. As noted, Ripley appeared under a hood to help Edge defeat AJ Styles at the PPV and unmasked after the bout, joining Edge’s group.
You can see reactions from Morgan, Ray, Raquel Rodriguez and more below:
Wow what a bitch
— LIV Morgan (@YaOnlyLivvOnce) May 9, 2022
A travesty 🤮💩 https://t.co/5PW2WjUhYq
— LIV Morgan (@YaOnlyLivvOnce) May 9, 2022
IMO…
Smart business putting Rhea with Edge … but I would’ve saved the reveal for #WWERAW #WMBacklash
— Bully Ray (@bullyray5150) May 9, 2022
Rhea Ripley🖤🖤🖤
— Raquel (@RaquelWWE) May 9, 2022
Not her 😢
— Beth Copeland (@TheBethPhoenix) May 9, 2022
Sorry, @YaOnlyLivvOnce, but this is a great move by @RheaRipley_WWE.#WMBacklash https://t.co/oM6eBu9BIm
— Matt Camp (@TheMattCamp) May 9, 2022
