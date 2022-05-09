Liv Morgan, Bully Ray & More React to Rhea Ripley Joining Judgment Day

Rhea Ripley is now a member of Judgment Day following WrestleMania Backlash and Liv Morgan, Bully Ray and others took to social media to react. As noted, Ripley appeared under a hood to help Edge defeat AJ Styles at the PPV and unmasked after the bout, joining Edge’s group.

You can see reactions from Morgan, Ray, Raquel Rodriguez and more below:

Wow what a bitch — LIV Morgan (@YaOnlyLivvOnce) May 9, 2022

IMO… Smart business putting Rhea with Edge … but I would’ve saved the reveal for #WWERAW #WMBacklash — Bully Ray (@bullyray5150) May 9, 2022

Rhea Ripley🖤🖤🖤 — Raquel (@RaquelWWE) May 9, 2022