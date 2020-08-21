wrestling / News

Liv Morgan Calls Out WWE For Not Promoting Her New T-Shirt

August 20, 2020 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Liv Morgan

Liv Morgan is none too happy with WWE for not promoting her new T-Shirt, making that abundantly clear on Twitter. WWE Shop released a new Liv Morgan collection that includes a variety of items including a “Watch Me Liv” shirt. Morgan was excited about the shirt and has posted several times on Twitter to hype the shirt, including sharing a WWE Shop account post.

However, Morgan has noticed that the main WWE Twitter account — which has 10.9 million followers as opposed to WWE Shop’s 304,400 followers — hasn’t posted it. She’s posted several times on Twitter now calling out WWE for not retweeting or sharing information about the shirt:

