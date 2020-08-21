Liv Morgan Calls Out WWE For Not Promoting Her New T-Shirt

Liv Morgan is none too happy with WWE for not promoting her new T-Shirt, making that abundantly clear on Twitter. WWE Shop released a new Liv Morgan collection that includes a variety of items including a “Watch Me Liv” shirt. Morgan was excited about the shirt and has posted several times on Twitter to hype the shirt, including sharing a WWE Shop account post.

However, Morgan has noticed that the main WWE Twitter account — which has 10.9 million followers as opposed to WWE Shop’s 304,400 followers — hasn’t posted it. She’s posted several times on Twitter now calling out WWE for not retweeting or sharing information about the shirt:

We did it y'all ! 🥺🖤 — LIV Morgan (@YaOnlyLivvOnce) August 17, 2020

THE MOMENT YOU'VE ALL BEEN WAITING FOR…. I finally got my very own shirt on https://t.co/Bp8FIHzBab BUY one and WATCH ME .. you know you want to 🖤😉 https://t.co/U5lwblufFC pic.twitter.com/Muwn4IW8BD — LIV Morgan (@YaOnlyLivvOnce) August 17, 2020

🖤🖤 Buy My Shirt 🖤🖤 https://t.co/4QbHUvLOTs — LIV Morgan (@YaOnlyLivvOnce) August 17, 2020

You guys dont know how excited I am to have my own shirt ! 😩💃🏼 — LIV Morgan (@YaOnlyLivvOnce) August 17, 2020

I know not everyone likes a white T shirt, but we just wanted to do something different ! I promise you guys are gonna look so great 🔥🖤 I can't wait to see 😍 — LIV Morgan (@YaOnlyLivvOnce) August 17, 2020

Post my shirt !! @WWE — LIV Morgan (@YaOnlyLivvOnce) August 17, 2020

So @WWE …. you're not gonna post my shirt ? — LIV Morgan (@YaOnlyLivvOnce) August 18, 2020

Post my shirt !!!! @WWE — LIV Morgan (@YaOnlyLivvOnce) August 19, 2020

We are all waiting for you to post my shirt .. @WWE — LIV Morgan (@YaOnlyLivvOnce) August 19, 2020