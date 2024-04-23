wrestling / News
Liv Morgan Calls Rhea Ripley ‘The Forever Hypocrite’
– As noted, former WWE Women’s World Champion Rhea Ripley commented on the finish to the battle royal on last night’s Raw to crown a new Women’s World Champion. Initially she wrote, ““The forever runner up and the interim champ. #WWERAW” Liv Morgan has since responded earlier today via social media.
Liv Morgan later responded to Ripley, “Coming from the forever hypocrite. Keep watching me Mami, I can’t wait to put on a show for you 😘 #LMRT” You can view that exchange, along with some photos Morgan shared of her new Revenge Tour gear, below:
