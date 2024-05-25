wrestling / News
Liv Morgan Completes Her Revenge Tour, Beats Becky Lynch & Wins World Title at WWE King and Queen of the Ring
– We have a new WWE Women’s World Champion. Liv Morgan unseated “The Man” Becky Lynch, thanks to an inadvertent assist from Dominik Mysterio, to become the new champion at today’s WWE King and Queen of the Ring in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia.
Later on during the match, Dominik Mysterio appeared ringside, seemingly wanting to get some payback against Liv Morgan for her role in injuring “Mami” Rhea Ripley. He threw a chair in the ring, but Liv Morgan managed to hit Lynch onto the chair with a DDT. She followed that up with Oblivion to pick up the pinfall, the title, and the victory.
Becky Lynch’s title reign now ends at 31 days. She won the vacant title in a battle royal last month after Rhea Ripley relinquished the title due to injury. Liv Morgan now completes her “Revenge Tour” with the title win. This marks her first reign with the WWE Women’s World Title. She previously held the WWE SmackDown Women’s Title and the WWE Women’s Tag Team Titles on two occasions with Raquel Rodriguez.
You can see highlights from the match below and follow our live coverage of the premium live event here.
