Backstage Note on Carmella vs. Liv Morgan Match from WWE Smackdown

The Carmella vs. Liv Morgan match on this past Friday’s edition of WWE Smackdown was originally set to have a different ending, reports Fightful Select. Morgan was reportedly penciled in to win the match and advance in the Queen’s Crown tournament, but Carmella ended up winning instead.

The report went on to note that there has been a significant amount of frustration backstage among talent and staff about the booking of the women’s division lately.

There was considerable backlash to the Carmella vs. Liv Morgan match on social media, both for WWE’s booking of Liv Morgan as well as how short the match was (only 1:46 long) and how little time was given to the show’s other women’s match (Zelina Vega vs. Toni Storm, which went 2:12).