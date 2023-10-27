wrestling / News
WWE News: Liv Morgan Celebrates Nine-Year Anniversary With WWE, Latest UpUpDownDownVideos
October 27, 2023 | Posted by
– In a post on Twitter, Liv Morgan celebrated nine years with the WWE. She is currently out of action due to injury.
She wrote: “My feelings for you have never changed. Happy 9 year anniversary, babe. @WWE”
– Two more videos are available from UpUpDownDown:
